Apple Launches MagSafe Battery Pack For iPhone 12 Series

New Delhi: Apple has launched the MagSafe battery pack for its iPhone 12 series. This iPhone 12 series accessory can be purchased from Apple online store. The key highlight of the Magsafe battery pack is the embedded magnets. The magnets attach the case to the iPhone 12 series smartphones.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack worth in India, availability

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack carries a price ticket of Rs. 10,900 in India ($99 within the US). It’s currently available for orders within the US, with the first deliveries beginning July 19. The Apple India online retailer has additionally listed the battery pack to recommend that it might quickly be accessible within the nation as effectively.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack specs, options

Apple has apparently been engaged on the MagSafe Battery Pack for some time. In contrast to the battery cases meant for older iPhone models that had a Lightning connector for charging, the brand new battery pack carries magnets that are aligned to suit with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max to supply wi-fi charging whereas on-the-go. It begins charging the iPhone as soon as hooked up — without requiring customers to press a button to show it on. Customers may also plug a Lightning cable into the MagSafe Battery Pack to cost the pack alongside concurrently passing the present to the hooked-up iPhone.

Usually, the MagSafe Battery Pack is able to offer as much as 5W of energy to your iPhone 12 mannequin. Apple, nevertheless, recommends utilizing an influence adapter larger than a 20W one to get quicker charging of as much as 15W.

You will need to level out right here that the MagSafe Battery Pack is just not bundled with an influence adapter and a Lightning cable. This merely implies that you should spend extra on these; you may as well use those you have already got at your own home.

The MagSafe Battery Pack will present an amber standing gentle when it’s charging. However, as soon as it is absolutely charged, the battery pack will briefly present an inexperienced standing gentle. When hooked up to your iPhone, the MagSafe Battery Pack may also present its battery degree and charging standing from the Lock display screen. Moreover, you possibly can see the charging standing in Right this moment View or the Dwelling Display by including the Batteries widget. Your iPhone, nevertheless, needs to run on a minimum of iOS 14.7 (that was not accessible on the time of submitting this story) for displaying the charging standing nearly on the display screen.

Apple has not but supplied any particulars on how a lot further battery life you’d get from the MagSafe Battery Pack. However nonetheless, one of many photographs of the battery pack accessible on the Apple website shows that it has a 1,460mAh (7.62V, 11.13Wh) battery. This is sufficient to give loads of additional utilization hours on iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12.

Along with the iPhone 12 fashions, the MagSafe Battery Pack might be able to cost equipment together with AirPods if it has the identical underlying expertise that Apple has supplied on its MagSafe wi-fi charger. The corporate has not supplied any such particulars by means of its public channels, although.