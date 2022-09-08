Apple Launches Airpods Pro (2nd Gen); Check Price & Specs

New Delhi: Apple recently introduced a new pair of AirPods at its recent iPhone 14 event ‘Far Out’. The AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) comes with improved sound quality, noise cancellation, battery life, and better ergonomics. Read on to know more

Apple Airpods Pro Price And Availability

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) sports a price tag of ₹26,900. The buds will be available for orders on Apple’s website starting September 9 and can be purchased in offline stores and e-commerce platforms starting September 23. The AirPods Pro 2 is priced at $249 (approximately ₹19,870) in the US, which is the same price as the original AirPods Pro, however, in India, the price has increased.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Features

The AirPods Pro 2 are powered by the new H2 chip, which Apple claims come with improved ANC and Transparency mode. The powerful H2 chip enables on-device processing, which reduces loud environmental noise — like a passing vehicle siren, construction tools, or even loudspeakers at a concert.

The AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) also comes with Personalised Spatial Audio for an even more immersive listening experience. Users can enjoy Personalised Spatial Audio with music, movies, and TV shows — with dynamic head tracking — across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Now, users can enjoy Touch control for media playback and volume adjustments directly from the stem.

AirPods Pro offer 1.5 hours of additional listening time over the first generation, going up to six hours now with ANC. Using the case for four additional charges, users can enjoy up to 30 hours of total listening time with Active Noise Cancellation. The AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) can now charge with an Apple Watch charger, in addition to a MagSafe charger, Qi-certified charging mat, or the Lightning cable.

Additionally, the case is now sweat- and water-resistant. With Precision Finding, users with a U1-enabled iPhone can locate their charging case with guided directions, while the built-in speaker also makes it easier to locate the case. Customers can now personalise the charging case with their individual Memoji.