New Delhi: Apple announced major price reductions for its iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models as iPhone 16 series was launched. Following the launch of new iPhone models almost every year, prices of previous generation iPhone models are cut. This time, the price cuts affect various models within the iPhone 15 lineup. Apple has officially discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro models after the launch of the iPhone 16 Pro models.

The standard iPhone 15 now starts at ₹69,900, down from ₹79,900.

The iPhone 15 Plus is now priced at ₹79,900 down from its earlier price of ₹89,900.

The iPhone 14 is now selling for ₹59,900 and its price has been slashed by ₹10,000 while iPhone 14 Plus now costs ₹69,900.

The new prices are effective immediately across all Apple resellers in India, including Apple Store Online, Apple Store locations and partner retail outlets, the company said.