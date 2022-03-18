Apple CEO Tim Cook Extends Holi Wishes To People Celebrating Across World

Apple CEO Tim Cook
By Pragativadi News Service
 New Delhi: Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “Wishing everyone celebrating Holi a vibrant beginning to spring. Here’s to spreading the joy of color with these beautiful images #ShotOniPhone13ProMax,.”

He has also shared three photos clicked on the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.

