‘Apne 2’: Director Anil Sharma Shares Imp Details About The Upcoming Flick 

Mumbai: Apne 2, the sequel to the 2007 film that starred the Deol family, was all set to take the sequel on floors with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol. However, the plans were cancelled due to the second wave of pandemic.

While revealing details about the film, Director Anil Sharma said “The lockdown has given us the chance to improve the script further. Neeraj Pathak has written the film. We are not able to plan the exact schedule right now but the idea is to take it on floors around September.”

He further informed that it is going to be an outdoor schedule on multiple locations. I have reunited with Himesh Reshammiya for music of the film, he added.

“I had Himesh (Reshammiya) compose the music of Genius too and our song, Tera Fitoor was a big hit. I reunite with him on Apne 2 and you can expect a musical from us,” Anil concluded.