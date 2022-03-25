apna.co organizes Delhi’s largest virtual jobs fair; More than 1.25L jobs available

New Delhi: With a mission to support and empower more professionals across the country, apna.co, India’s largest jobs and professional networking platform has organized its first edition of virtual jobs in the national capital, Delhi-NCR. The virtual job mela is scheduled to take place for 45 days from the last week of March until April end and will be accessible to all the professionals looking for hyperlocal opportunities in and around the city.

This one of its kind job fair will act as a bridge between job seekers and employers and witness a participation of 23,000-plus employers across industries. The jobs fair comes at a time when the country is slowly getting back to its regular routine post the pandemic and will help lakhs of professionals in the city explore opportunities under one roof.

According to apna.co, the national capital is amongst the top markets for professionals. The most popular categories in the city include telecallers, data entry operators, delivery persons, back office staff, accountants, sales, office assistants, security guards, drivers, office staff, retail and marketing amongst many others.

The platform is trusted by more than 51 lakh professionals in Delhi-NCR to find jobs and build their professional networks.

Talking about the jobs fair Karna Chokshi, Chief Operating Officer, apna.co said, “Through our jobs fair in Delhi, we are trying to help professionals find relevant job opportunities easily under a common roof. We are certain that our virtual jobs fair will be beneficial to the attendees and help them find the right opportunity.

Along with jobs fair, apna career building/counseling sessions, skilling workshops for professionals to support and assist them with career opportunities.

Job fairs have been a popular solution for job seekers in the country for years. After the launch of the first edition of its virtual jobs fair in Delhi-NCR, apna.co plans to replicate it in more cities across the country.

apna is scaling at a rapid pace and has further expanded to 20+ cities in the last two months alone. The platform is now present in Agra, Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Aligarh, Amritsar, Asansol, Aurangabad, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Bhilai, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Goa, Guntur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hubli, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jamshedpur, Jodhpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mallapuram, Mangalore, Meerut, Mumbai, Mysore, Nagpur, Nashik, Panipat, Patna, Prayagraj, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Salem, Solapur, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Trichy, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam. The platform has enabled more than 350 million interviews and professional conversations so far.

