AP Dhillon treats fans as he sings ‘With You’ in a video following the launch of his docuseries AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Following the launch of his much-acclaimed docuseries, AP Dhillon has gifted his fans with a heartfelt treat. The video shows the artist singing his latest song With You, an expression of his gratitude for all the love and appreciation that the series has received. His raw performance in the video is a testament to his talent and musical prowess, and will leave fans touched and inspired.

The docuseries, AP Dhillon: First of a Kind has struck a chord with viewers all over the world. The series follows the man behind the music, exploring his life and rise to fame, telling the story of the self-made superstar globally known as AP.

Produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the four part docuseries captures AP Dhillon’s remarkable journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, to become a renowned global music sensation, giving viewers a sneak peek into the grit and glamor, the effort and energy that has brought AP where he is today.

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is streaming now on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.