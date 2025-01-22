Indian-Canadian music sensation AP Dhillon made a striking appearance at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week 2025, joining global icons like BTS’ J-Hope and rapper Travis Scott at the luxury brand’s high-profile showcase.



The event, held at the Louvre Courtyard, was a star-studded affair, with Louis Vuitton unveiling its latest menswear collection under creative director Pharrell Williams. AP Dhillon, known for his chart-topping Punjabi tracks, turned heads with his fashion-forward ensemble, blending streetwear and high fashion.



BTS’ J-Hope, a known LV ambassador, and Travis Scott, who has collaborated with the brand previously, were among the other major celebrities in attendance. The presence of AP Dhillon highlights the increasing global influence of Indian artists in the fashion and entertainment industry.



Fashion critics and fans took to social media to praise Dhillon’s effortless style, marking his Paris Fashion Week debut as a significant moment for South Asian representation on the global stage.





