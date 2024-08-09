AP Dhillon is Powered By Salman Khan in Old Money, Don’t Miss Sanjay Dutt’s Cameo

Mumbai: AP Dhillon’s latest music video titled ‘Old Money’ is finally out. On Saturday, Salman Khan, who is also a part of the music video, took to his Instagram handle and shared a clip of the song. “Old Money Out Now,” he wrote as he also tagged the singer.

Marking the first release under Dhillon’s newly minted partnership with Republic Records in alliance with Universal Music Canada, ‘Old Money’ pays homage to the 90’s action flicks of India. Dhillon’s artistic vision extends beyond the music, as he steps behind the camera for the very first time to co-direct the visually arresting music video along with Shauna Gautam and covers everything from heirlooms to weaponry to car chases.

With the lead protagonists, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt embodying elder brotherly figures to AP Dhillon respectively in the music video, the song delves into the core values of staying true to one’s roots and inner circle. It showcases Salman Khan fighting goons and firing gunshots to save Dhillon. The music video concludes with a striking end slate ‘say no to violence’ emphasizing the need to choose peace over conflict and using your talent and hustle as a weapon, elevating the music video from mere popcorn entertainment to a thought-provoking social commentary.

A high-octane fusion of Punjabi rhythms and cinematic grandeur, ‘Old Money’ showcases AP Dhillon’s unparalleled artistry and versatility not just as a musician but also as an actor. The single ignites an infectious inferno over a pulsating foundation while serving as a seismic shift in the landscape of Punjabi music. The track’s infectious energy is elevated by a lively beat, complemented by brassy horns and sweeping strings. The singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer’s powerful vocals and captivating lyrics deliver a global anthem that is destined to reverberate across cultural borders.

Talking about the song, AP Dhillon said, “‘Old Money’ is the perfect way for me to start my next era. I came up with a concept that was influenced by all my favourite action movies that I grew up watching. Shoutout to bhai and baba for believing in the boy! I hope you love it as much as I do.”

‘Old Money’ also features Dhillon’s longtime collaborator Shinda Kahlon besides AzizTheShake, Gray Hawken, Luca Mauti, Brendan Thomas and Madeleine Kay on production credits.