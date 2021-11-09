AP CM to Meet His Odisha Counterpart Naveen Today

Bhubaneswar: Andhra Pradesh Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold talks with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

This would be his first-ever meeting with Naveen, and second meeting with other chief ministers in the last two-and-a-half years since he took over as CM in May 2019.

As per the schedule, Reddy is to arrive at Naveen Niwas at 4.45 pm and a meeting will be held between both Chief Ministers from 5 pm to 7 pm. Both CMs are likely to discuss various disputes between the two neighbours, primarily border, language and water issues.

Naveen and Jagan Mohan will also discuss the issue of submergence and displacement of families because of the Polavaram Project and the construction of the Neradi barrage across Vamsadhara.