AOC defends ‘tax the rich’ dress worn to Met Gala

By PragativadiNews
New York: When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a white gown with the message “tax the rich” emblazoned in red to the Met Gala, she was sure to ruffle some feathers.

After some called her a hypocrite for condemning wealth inequality at the lavish, star-studded red-carpet event, the New York congresswoman defended her decision Monday to attend the gala wearing a floor-length white gown with “Tax the Rich” written on the back in bold, red letters.

“The medium is the message,” Ocasio-Cortez captioned an Instagram photo of herself and designer Aurora James showing off their controversial collaboration. “The time is now for childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all.

 

 

