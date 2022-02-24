Anyone Who Is Ready And Able To Hold Weapon Can Join Territorial Defence Forces: Ukraine Defence Min

Kyiv: Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Thursday said that anyone who is ready and able to hold a weapon can join the ranks of the territorial defense forces. The move came after Russia fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and its coast.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine in a televised address on Thursday. He said the military action announced by him will seek to “demilitarize” Ukraine.

Moments after his announcement, large explosions were heard in different parts of Ukraine.

On the other hand, the Ukraine representative at an emergency United Nations meeting appealed to all to “stop the war”.

Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces are the military reserve component of its armed forces. A military reserve force consists of members who simultaneously hold military and civilian occupations. These members are not normally kept under arms and their main role is to be available to fight when the military requires additional manpower.