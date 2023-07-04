Any further delay in implementing UCC will be corrosive to our values: Vice President Dhankar

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar today highlighted that Uniform Civil Code will bind Bharat & its nationalism more effectively, and emphasized that “any further delay in implementation of UCC will be corrosive to our values.”

Addressing the 25th convocation of IIT Guwahati today, the vice President stressed that Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP) are ‘fundamental in governance of the country’ and it’s the duty of the State to make them into rules. Mentioning that many DPSPs e.g. panchayats, cooperatives & Right to Education have already been translated into law, he underlined that it was time to implement Article 44 of the Constitution.

Cautioning against the attempts to tarnish the image of India and “frequent orchestration of anti-national narratives,” Shri Dhankar stressed, “It is high time choreographers of anti-Bharat narrative orchestration are effectively rebuffed.”

The Vice-Presiden also pointed out that “no foreign entity can be allowed to tweak with our sovereignty and reputation.”Describing India as the oldest, largest, most functional & vibrant democracy that is giving stability to global peace & harmony, VP stressed, “We can not suffer dent on our flourishing and blossoming democracy and constitutional institutions.”

Noting that there is zero tolerance to corruption now, he called for making a corruption free society. “Corruption is anti- democratic, corruption is poor governance, corruption runs down our growth… a corruption free society is the safest guarantee to your growth trajectory,” he said. Shri Dhankhar also expressed his disapproval of some people “taking to streets rather than taking recourse to lawful process” when they are held up for corruption.

The Vice-President also asked the students to take pride in being Indians and its historical achievements. He also wanted them to be committed towards economic nationalism and refrain from making fiscal gains at the cost of the nation and nationalism. He also reminded students the valuable words of visionary personality Dr. B R Ambedkar – “You should be Indian first, Indian last and nothing else but Indians.”

In his convocation address, Shri Dhankar also invited the attention of the students towards the need of being tolerant. “We should also consider other point of view, as more often than not, other point of view is the correct point of view,” he said.

Earlier in the day, VP along with Smt (Dr.) Sudesh Dhankhar visited and prayed at the renowned Maa Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. Later, he had an interaction with the students of IIT Guwahati.

Governor of Assam, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chairman Board of governors, IIT Guwahati, Dr. Rajeev Modi, Director IIT Guwahati, Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, senior faculty members, students and other dignitaries were also present.