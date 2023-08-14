Anwarul Haq Kakar Sworn-In As Caretaker PM Of Pakistan

Islamabad: Anwarul Haq Kakar was on Monday sworn in as Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister to head a neutral political set-up to run the cash-strapped country and conduct the next general elections.

Kakar, the 52-year-old first-time Senator, is an ethnic Pushtun from Balochistan and a member of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) — a party considered close to the powerful establishment of the country.

He was administered oath of the office by President Arif Alvi in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-i-Sadr (the President House) in Islamabad. He became the 8th interim prime minister of Pakistan.

Ahead of taking oath, Kakar resigned from the upper house of Parliament.

Kakar’s name was agreed upon during the final day of consultations between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Leader of the Opposition in the dissolved National Assembly, Raja Riaz Ahmad on Saturday.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani on Monday accepted Mr Kakar’s resignation from the Senate ahead of the latter’s swearing-in as the caretaker prime minister.