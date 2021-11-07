Anushka Shetty
Entertainment

Anushka Shetty Announces Her Next Film With Director Mahesh Babu P

By PragativadiNews
Chennai: Tollywood Actress Anushka Shetty announced her next film with director Mahesh Babu P on her 40th birthday.

The birthday girl took to her social networks and announced her upcoming film with Mahesh Babu P. She wrote:  “With all the birthday wishes & love that is being cherished upon, I am happy to announce my next movie to you all. My next is with Director #MaheshBabuP and @uvcreationsofficial Smile Always, Always Forever.”

