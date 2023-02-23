Anushka Sharma’s Brother Karnesh Drops Birthday Post For Rumoured Girlfriend Triptii Dimri

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma dropped a birthday post for rumoured girlfriend Triptii Dimri on her 29th birthday on February 23.

Karnesh took to Instagram Stories to share photos of himself with Triptii as he wished her on her birthday, and wrote a funny caption. Sharing a collage he wrote, “Happy birthday, Triptii Dimri. Pictures don’t do justice to the torture behind them. May you continue it forever.”

Karnesh also included a solo photo of the birthday girl posing with golden and white balloons in the collage. Re-sharing the photos on Instagram Stories, Triptii replied to Karnesh’s birthday message, “Well, I have not even started yet.”

Anushka Sharma also shared a photo of Triptii dressed in white on Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Happy birthday Tripti! Wishing you love and light always.”

On the work front, Triptii was last seen in Qala (2022), produced by Karnesh under his banner Clean Slate Filmz.