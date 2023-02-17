Anushka Sharma Wishes Natasa Stankovic And Hardik Pandya On Their Wedding; Here’s What She Says

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma wished Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic as they got married again on February 14. The couple earlier got married in 2020 in court and it was quite a hush-hush ceremony.

Anushka shared the pictures from their Hindu wedding on her Instagram story and showered love on the couple. She also penned a sweet congratulatory note for the love birds. Her note read, “Congratulations! @Hardikpandya93 & @Natasastankovic_ Wishing you love and happiness forever” followed by a white heart emoji.

Have a look:

On Thursday, Hardik and Natasa returned to Mumbai with their son Agastya post their grand wedding. The couple welcomed their first baby boy in 2020 soon after tying the knot.