Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Watch ‘last sunrise of 2022’ Daughter Vamika In Dubai

Dubai: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are holidaying in Dubai (going by Anushka Sharma’s latest Instagram stories), shared stunning pictures from their holiday there. Virat Kohli shared a picture-perfect moment with wife Anushka Sharma and he simply captioned the post “To the last sunrise of 2022.” Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, on her Instagram stories, posted pictures of the view from her holiday and she simply added the geotag Dubai, UAE.

In the picture, both of them can be seen twinning in black as they watch the sunset. But what captured our attention is the head of their little munchkin as Virat Kohli adorably holds her while she also enjoys the moment with her doting parents.

Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January last year.