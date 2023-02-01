Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Shares Pics From Trek Diaries; Vamika Gets A Ride On Father’s Shoulders

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli took their daughter Vamika Kohli for a trek during their Rishikesh trip.

On Wednesday, Anushka took to Instagram to share a series of photos featuring cricketer-husband Virat and daughter Vamika during their latest outing.

Sharing the picture she wrote: “There’s a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top”

Earlier, the couple visited an ashram in Uttarakhand town.