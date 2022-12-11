Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli celebrate 5th marriage anniversary

New Delhi: Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary today. They are one of the most loved couples across the world. On this special day, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to wish Virat Kohli, however, there was a twist in her post! Yes, you heard it right. Anushka shared some hilarious images including stills from her horror film ‘Pari- A fairytale’ and their pictures from special but fun moments.

The first picture featured an edited picture of Anushka’s horror film Pari with Virat morphed into it. The second was a meme that joked Anushka is from South Delhi while Virat is a West Delhi boy. Other pictures also included candid shots of the couple from different places.

Anushka Sharma with 7 post and 7 beautiful moments in her caption with Virat Kohli. 🤍#AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/MEi6qvNF6g — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 11, 2022

“What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! ️ Pic 1 – me knowing you’ve always got my back Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts (both getting incredibly lucky) Pic 3 – You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour Pic 4 – Us keeping fine taste in things Pic 5- some random fellow Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER,” she captioned the post.

Virat commented on the post by saying, ‘My love’ with heart and infinity emojis. “You definitely have the best photos of me,” he added.

Virat also shared a post on his Instagram handle and wrote, “5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed I am to find you, I love you with all my heart.” Anushka too replied hilariously on his post and said, “Thank god you didn’t go for ‘payback’ post.”