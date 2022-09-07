Anushka Sharma Shares New Pic As Jhulan Goswami From Chakda ‘Xpress: Check Here

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma is all set to make her comeback with Chakda ‘Xpress and will be seen portraying the character of an Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka shared a new still from Chakda ‘Xpress and captioned it: “A moment from a story that needs to be told!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

In the picture, Anushka is seen recreating a moment from Jhulan’s life. She can be seen making a phone call while pouring rain beats down on everything around her.

The film is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz.

On the work front, The Dil Dhadakne Do actress was last seen in the 2018 Aanand L Rai film, Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. This also marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika whom she and husband Virat Kohli welcomed into their lives in 2021.