Anushka Sharma Shares Glimpse Of Her On-Set Vibe: See Pics

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma is currently shooting for her next film – a sports biopic titled Chakda Xpress, the actress dropped some glamorous posts on her Instagram.

Posting a series of snaps, the actress captioned it, “Vibe,” in Hindi with a black heart emoji.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a black outfit as hair and makeup artists work their magic on the actress. The aesthetically shot images flaunt Anushka Sharma’s sharp jawline and stunning features.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has wrapped the first schedule of Chakda Xpress.