Anushka Sharma Puts Up Her Favourite Maternity Clothes For Sale To Raise Awareness

Mumbai: Famous Bollywood actress anushka sharma has put up her maternity dresses on sale in order to raise awareness about embracing circular fashion.

Earlier this year, she and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, welcomed their first child, Vamika.

The Rab Ne bana Di Jodi actress shared a video on Instagram about the initiative on Tuesday, in which she said, “‘if even justone percent of pregnant women in urban India bought 1 piece of maternity clothing preloved over newly manufactured, EACH YEAR we can conservatively save about as much water as a person drinks in over 200 years!! (sic)”.

Reportedly, the profits from the same shall be contributed to a foundation called Sneha that will support maternal health. The pieces she puts up for sale will help to save over 2.5 lakh litres of water.