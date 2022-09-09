Anushka Sharma Pens Emotional Note For Hubby Virat Kohli As He Completes His 71st Hundred

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma is a proud wife as the actress’ husband-cricketer hit his first T20I hundred in the Asia Cup 2022.

Virat completed his 71st international century and powered India to a massive 212/2 in their 20 overs during their last Super Four clash against Afghanistan at the ongoing tournament.

His actress wife Anushka Sharma, who has been trolled unnecessarily in the past each time Virat didn’t play well, celebrated the win. She took to her official social media handle to share candid snaps of her husband from the match along with a heartwarming caption which read: “Forever with you through any and everything❤️♾.”

Take A Look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

</>