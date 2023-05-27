Anushka Sharma makes her Cannes red carpet debut|Check out pics of two looks

Paris: Anushka Sharma made her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday as she walked the red carpet in a white dress. Later, she made her second appearance in a pink and black off-shoulder dress. She walked the red carpet with her fellow L’Oreal ambassadors Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell. They attended the premiere of The Old Oak, directed by two-time Palme d’Or winner Ken Loach.

Virat Kohli took to the comments section and left a bunch of lovestruck and heart emojis. Alia Bhatt commented on Anushka’s photos and wrote, “Stunning you are.” Gauahar Khan wrote, “Love the look.” Zoya Akhtar and Preity Zinta dropped a bunch of heart emojis.