Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor Reacts On Alia Bhatt Pics Leak

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor have shared their experiences after a media portal shared pictures of Alia Bhatt sitting inside her home, clicked via zoom lens from neighbouring building.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka shared how the media portal did something similar with her daughter Vamika’s pics. She wrote, “This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You’d think it would have made them more respectful of people’s space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were also the only guys posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests.”

Janhvi Kapoor also shared on her Instagram Stories, “This is disgustingly intrusive. This publication has repeatedly done things like this. Including, despite my continuous requests, photographed me unaware; inside the gym I go to while working out through the glass door. In a space that is supposed to be private, where one does not anticipate to get photographed.”

Karan Johar also wrote, “There is no justification to this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy. Everyone from the entertainment industry is always for the media and the paparazzi and are accommodating … but there HAS to be a LIMIT…. This is about anyone’s right to feel safe in their own homes! This is not about actors or celebrities it’s a basic human right!!!!”