Anushka Sharma Gets Clicked By Athiya; Shares Stunning Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has shared some stunning photos on her Instagram, clicked by fellow actress Athiya Shetty.

Anushka has taken to Instagram to share glimpses of her day spent walking around in London. Anushka wrote, “10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way.” She additionally credited Athiya for the clicks. As soon as Anushka dropped the pictures, her brother and producer Karnesh Ssharma dropped coronary heart emojis expressing his love.

Anushka Sharma has been in the UK with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, for quite some time. Last week, she dropped some more pictures on Instagram. The pictures feature Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli posing in a street.