Anushka Sharma Flaunts Her Fit Body And Gorgeous Smile In This BTS Video From Shoot; Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared a BTS video from one of her shoots and we can see the actress having fun in front of the camera.

She took to her Instagram handle to share the video and captioned it in Hindi and wrote, “शूटिंग पे”.

Take a look:

In the video, Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a beige coloured crop top that she has paired with the same coloured pants. She has left her short hair open and with minimalistic makeup, the Chakda ‘Xpress actress looks ready to roll. Her smile indeed is infectious and she can be seen having a lot of fun while shooting in this BTS video.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be making a comeback after a hiatus of almost 3 years. She was last seen in Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.