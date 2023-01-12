Anushka Sharma Files Petition, Challenges Sales Tax Dept’s Notice For Recovery Of Tax Of Two Year

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Thursday filed a petition in the Bombay High Court and challenged the Sales Tax Department’s notice for the recovery of tax of two years.

The court had directed the Sales Tax Department to reply within three weeks.

Anushka has now filed the petition in her own name after the court raised an objection to the petition filed in her CA’s name. The Bombay HC observed that the petitioner should be Anushka Sharma and not her CA.

The petitions were filed through Shrikant Velekar, a taxation consultant.

As per reports, the hearing was adjourned till February 6.

On the film front, Anushka Sharma recently featured in a cameo in Qala. Starring Babil Khan, Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherji in pivotal roles, the Netflix release received rave reviews.

Anushka will next be a part of Chakda Xpress. The actress will step in the shoes of cricketer Jhulan Goswami for the film.