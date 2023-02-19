Anushka Sharma Expresses Her Love For Coffee; Here’s What She Says 

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress is quite active on social media and often treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives.

Anushka Sharma’s latest picture on Instagram. Sharing the photo, she captioned the post, “The coffee cup I need this morning.”

On the work front, Anushka appeared in Netflix’s The Romantics which shared insight into the legacy of legendary filmmaker, the late Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra, and Yash Raj Films Studios. Anushka shared that Aditya Chopra, who was directing her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, had asked her to keep the fact that she has been signed for the movie a secret from everyone, including her parents.