Anushka Sharma Drops A Glimpse Of Her ‘Healthy Treats In The Park: Check Out Here

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved Indian actresses in Bollywood. She is quite active on her Instagram and often keeps her fans updated with her posts.

Now she shared a super delicious shot of the ‘treats’ she carried to the park. Along with the picture, Anushka wrote, “Healthy treats in the park”.

Take A Look:

On the work front, Anushka has wrapped the first schedule of Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is slated to release on Netflix in 2023.