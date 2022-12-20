Anushka Sharma calls out Puma for using her pic without permission; Sports brand responds with this offer

New Delhi: Actor Anushka Sharma condemns Puma for using her photo on their social media account for promotion. The sports apparel brand has come under fire for posting her photo without her consent. The actor posted the photo on her Instagram story after seeing it on Puma’s account.

“Hey, Puma India? I’m sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I’m not your ambassador. Please take it down!,” the actor wrote along with the image.

Check out:

” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />

On early Monday evening, Puma India posted a picture of Anushka wearing Puma apparel and wrote, “Hey #PropahLady, end the year in style with the PUMA End Of Season Sale! Shop latest styles only at PUMA.com, PUMA App, and PUMA Stores (sic).” Anushka, however, is not a Puma brand ambassador, and neither did she provide permission for her photo to be posted online.

Surprisingly, cricketer Virat Kohli, Anushka’s husband, is one of Puma India brand ambassadors. After he liked the contentious post, people questioned whether it was all part of a marketing plan and whether Anushka would be chosen as the next brand ambassador.

The brand has now responded, and the reply has confused social media users.

Puma India took to their official Instagram handle and posted a picture of what appears to be a contract. The image mentions “Puma x Anushka” and has a “confidential” stamp on it. Along with the photo, the company wrote, “Hey @anushkasharma, we should’ve reached out sooner! Should we take things to the next level, then? ”

The actress then took to her Instagram stories to repost the same and wrote, “I’ll sleep on it”.