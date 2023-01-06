Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli praying at Vrindavan with daughter Vamika

New Delhi: Celeb couple Virat and Anushka, along with their daughter Vamika, were spotted in an ashram in Vrindavan. They were seen praying at the ashram while Anushka was gifted a veil and Kohli received a garland. Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj also blessed their daughter as the Kohli family sat at the ashram.

Videos of their visit have surfaced on the internet, in which Vamika can be seen sitting in actor Anushka Sharma’s lap. Their little one was seen wearing a white dress while Anushka adored a black jacket with a white cap and a scarf. Virat Kohli wore an olive green jacket paired with a black cap.