Anusha Dandekar’s latest pic reminds internet of Kylie Jenner

Paris: Anusha Dandekar posted a photo and stunned social media users with her uncanny resemblance to Kylie Jenner. They were seen in similar dresses.

The photo featured Anusha posing on a couch. She wore a little black dress and had her hair untied. Her chiselled jawline and foxy eye makeup resembled reality TV star and social media personality Kylie Jenner, as per social media users. Sharing the post, Anusha did not write anything in the caption.

Soon after she shared it, her close friend, actor Rhea Chakraborty reacted by dropping fire emojis in the comments section. Meanwhile, a person wrote, “At first I thought its Kylie.” Some others left similar comments. “Look like Kylie Jenner in this picture,” added another. “Our Kylie Jenner,” someone else commented.