Anurag Thakur To Launch Nationwide Month-Long Clean India Programme From Prayagraj

New Delhi: The Department of Youth Affairs of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (Government of India) in commemoration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava is organizing the nationwide Clean India Programme from 1st October 2021 to 31st October 2021.

The programme is being organised in 6 Lakh villages of 744 Districts across the country through the networks of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan(NYKS) affiliated Youth Clubs & National Service Scheme affiliated Institutions.

Briefing mediapersons in New Delhi today, Secretary, Youth Affairs Smt. Usha Sharma said that the cleanliness drive will be launched from Prayagraj in UP by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sport, Shri Anurag Thakur.

The aim is to create awareness, mobilize people and ensure their involvement in Cleaning waste mainly Single-Use Plastic waste throughout the country, the Secretary explained. She further added that through this mega initiative, 75 Lakh kg of waste mainly plastic waste will be collected and disposed of with the support and voluntary participation of citizen.

Earlier, in an announcement, Shri Anurag Thakur said that as we celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence we must take a pledge to make our country free of plastic waste.

The programme is unique both in terms of scale and outreach and is visualized on the model of Jan Bhagidari to Jan Andolan and through this, role and contribution from each citizen is carved out for the success and sustainability of the programme.

Although, the focus point of the Clean India Programme is a village specific segments of the population such as Religious bodies, Teachers, Corporate Bodies, TV and Film Actors, Women’s Group and others are also participating in the Clean India Programme on a particular designated day to show their solidarity for the cause and making it public movement.

Careful planning have been done to collect the waste in collection bags and dispose of the same at locations identified with the help of the District Administration and municipal corporation. Besides, weight of the collected waste bags will be measured with the acknowledgement of receipt.

The Cleanliness Drives will also be undertaken at historical/iconic locations and hotspots such as Tourist Places, Bus Stand/Railway Stations, National highways and Educational Institutions.