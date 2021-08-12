Anurag Singh Thakur Confers National Youth Awards 2017-18

New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur conferred the National Youth Awards 2017-18 and 2018-19 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today.

Commemorating the International Youth Day 2021, ten young winning entrepreneur teams of the agri-enterprise challenge S.O.L.V.E.D 2021 (Social Objectives-Led Volunteer Enterprise Development) were also felicitated by Shri Anurag Thakur.

Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs, M/o YAS Smt. Usha Sharma; UN Resident Coordinator, Ms. DeirdeBoydand Joint Secretary , Youth Affairs,ShriAsit Singh were among those present on the occasion.

Speaking at the award ceremony Shri Anurag Thakur said ,“Today marks the annual celebration of International Youth Day, designated by the United Nations (UN). International Youth Day is not just a day on the calendar. The youth of India while being the “Future of India” is more importantly “India’s Present”. They are the drivers of ideas and innovation in this age of AI – “AatmaNirbhar Innovation”.

Thakur added, “This year the International Youth Day theme focuses on transforming food systems; youth engagement is key to this transformation. Agri-Tech innovations led by the youth are driving new emerging trends in this sector. The success of such a global effort will not be achieved without the meaningful participation of young people. The Government under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi has prioritised various initiatives towards professional education, skilling, startup funding for our young citizens. We aim to make India’s youth the world’s largest skills. I congratulate all the National Youth Award Winners. Our objective in conferring the awards has been to motivate young persons to achieve excellence.”

Secretary Department of Youth Affairs, Smt. Usha Sharma said that Youth of India have been playing a multifaceted role as change maker, innovator, young entrepreneur and selfless volunteer safeguarding community interests.

Total 22 National Youth awards were given in individual and organisations categories. Total 14 awards were given for NYA 2017-18, which includes 10 awards in individual category and 4 awards in Organization category.

Total 8 awards were given for NYA 2018-19 which includes 7 awards in individual category and 1 award in Organization category. The award comprises of a medal, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000/- to individual and a cash prize of Rs. 3,00,000/- to organization respectively.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Department of Youth Affairs confers the National Youth Awards (NYA) on individuals (aged between 15-29 years) and organizations for excellent work and contribution in different fields of development and social service such as health, promotion of human rights, active citizenship, community service etc.