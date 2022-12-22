Anurag Kashyap’s Upcoming Film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat Teaser Unveiled!

New Delhi: The first teaser of Anurag Kashyap’s directorial Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat has been released on Thursday.

Sharing the teaser, Anurag wrote, Mohabbat Se Hi Kranti Aayegi, a song that also plays in the teaser. The film’s music will be by Amit Trivedi.

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat had its world premiere at the Marrakech Film Festival. It was presented outdoors at Marrakech’s Jemaa El Fna Square. Anurag Kashyap said he was elated about his directorial having its world premiere at the festival.

Backed by Zee Studios and Anurag Kashyap’s Good Bad Films, the movie will release in India in January 2023.