Anupamaa Actor Nitesh Pandey Dies Of Cardiac Arrest at 51

Mumbai: Actor Nitesh Pandey is no more. Known for playing the role of Dheeraj Kapoor in Rupali Ganguly’s hit TV show Anupamma, Nitesh passed away at the age of 51 due to cardiac arrest. He was in Igatpuri in Mumbai at the time of his death. It came as shock to his fans, as well as the entertainment fraternity. Now, celebs have taken to Twitter to express their condolences as the loss.

From Hansal Mehta and Gulshan Devaiah to Deven Bhojani and Ashoke Pandit, celebs took to social media to mourn the loss of Nitesh Pandey. He passed away on May 24 after suffering from cardiac arrest.

Nitesh Pandey began doing theatre in 1990. In 1995, he acted in Tejas, in which he played a detective. Nitesh Pandey worked in serials like Manzilein Apani Apani, Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani, Saaya, Justajoo and Durgesh Nandini. He also worked in films, including Om Shanti Om and Badhaai Do. Not only that, he also ran an independent production house named Dream Castle Productions. His performance in Khosla Ka Ghosla was much appreciated by all. He was last seen in Anupamaa and Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara. He has been a known face on Indian television for the last 25 years.

Nitesh hailed from Almora Kumaon in Uttrakhand and was married to actress Arpita Pandey whom he met on a TV show, Justajoo. They got married in 2003. Nitesh was also previously married to actress Ashwini Kalsekar.