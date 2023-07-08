Anupam Kher To Portray Rabindranath Tagore In Next Project, Shares First Look

Mumbai: Anupam Kher is all set to portray legendary Bengali poet and writer Rabindranath Tagore in his 538th project.

The actor shared a glimpse of his look from the upcoming movie. Dressed in a grey ensemble with white hair and a beard, Anupam Kher is almost unrecognisable in the garb of the legendary poet. Anupam Kher also promised to reveal further details about the project in due course.

“Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course. Yeh mera saubhagya hai ki mujhe gurudev Rabindranath Tagore ko parde par sakar karna ka saubhagya prapt hua hai. Jald hi is film ki adhik jankari aapke sath sanjha karunga. ,” Anupam Kher captioned the post.

In addition to being a recipient of the Nobel Prize for Literature, Rabindranath Tagore has written the national anthems of India and Bangladesh.

With a string of movies lined up for release, Anupam Kher is a busy man. In an Instagram post, Anupam Kher announced that he will be a part of Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino. The star-studded cast also includes Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The anthology is slated to hit theatres on March 29, 2024. Anupam Kher also has Akshay Roy’s Vijay 69 and Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency.