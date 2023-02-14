Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher Praises Alia Bhatt; Here’s What He Says

By Pragativadi News Service
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher praised actress Alia Bhatt shared a photo of himself with actor Alia Bhatt from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Mumbai reception, which took place on Sunday.

Anupam Kher wrote in his caption, “Dearest Alia Bhatt! It was so wonderful to meet you after such a long time at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception. Lovely chatting with you about days when you were in (acting) school and how I always teased you about you being a born actress. Love your performances. Especially Gangubai Kathiawadi. You were spectacular. Keep going! Love and prayers always!”

