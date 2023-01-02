Anupam Kher Joins Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War

New Delhi: Actor Anupam Kher has joined Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s upcoming film, The Vaccine War. It will be Anupam’s 534th film of his acting career and he is in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh for the film shoot.

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring him with the clapboard of The Vaccine War. It also mentioned some details about the film shot which is currently in production. Anupam wrote in the caption, “Announcing my 534th film!!! #TheVaccineWar directed by @vivekagnihotri. Fascinating and Inspirational! Jai Hind!”

Take A Look:

Beginning The Vaccine War shoot, Vivek Agnihotri shared on Instagram, “GM. We live for new things. New happiness. New laughters. New challenges. Yet, we feel comfortable in the old & established and stick to it. This contradiction gives suffering. Fastest and surest way to find happiness: Jump into uncertainty. The unknown. #CreativeConsciousness.”