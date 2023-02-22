Anupam Kher Gets Gucci Perfume For Mom Dulari; Check Out Her Priceless Reaction

New Delhi: Anupam Kher has shared yet another video of his mom Dulari Kher on social media. On Wednesday, he shared a video in which he gifted his mom a Gucci perfume which he brought for her from a work trip.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Anupam wrote in Hindi, “Mother doesn’t like me to be thin. But she likes the perfume I brought. But most of all, mother wants to go to Kashmir and see her parents’ house. And she says all these things in a loving way. Mothers are really so lovely. Jai Mata Di! (laughing emoji and heart emoticon) #DulariRocks.”

In the video, she tells Anupam after taking the scent, “Tu jaha jayega mere liye scent lana bass (wherever you go, only bring scent for me).” When the actor asks her about her fascination with scent, she says, “Pata nahi bas mujhe chalte chalte log kahaein aaye haaye, kaun jarahi maharani (I don’t know, just want people to be in aww whenever I pass by and say, ‘who is this queen’).”