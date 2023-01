Anupam Kher Drops Pic With Sonu Sood, Calls Them ‘Chote Shehro Se Aye Do Mehnati Dost’

New Delhi: Anupam Kher shared a picture with Sonu Sood on his social media handles. The veteran actor called Sonu ‘kind and generous’.

On Tuesday, Anupam tweeted, “It was such a pleasure to meet the kind and generous Sonu Sood. Chote shehro se aye do mehnati dost (two hard-working friends from small towns).”

