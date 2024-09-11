In 2015, actor Anupam Kher got a special honour to his name as the city of Las Vegas in the United States Of America declared September 10 to be Anupam Kher Day, recognising his contributions in the field of art and cinema globally. To commemorate nine years of the iconic achievement, Anupam Kher celebrated it on social media.

Sharing a clip of a news snippet about September 10 being declared ‘Anupam Kher Day’, the actor set it to the music of Kishore Kumar’s Saala Main To Sahab Ban Gaya. Along with it, he wrote, “This happened nine years back today, on 10th Sept, 2015. Kuch bhi ho sakta hai! Jai Ho!!”

The post got Kher’s fans to celebrate him as well as they took to his comments section to shower their love on him. Ronit Bose Roy also congratulated Kher on his achievement.

Kher has had an illustrious journey that marked 40 years in 2024 and in this time, he has made a mark not just in India but globally. He has been a part of some memorable projects including The Kashmir Files, Uunchai and Karthikeya 2 in the recent time in India, and internationally he has worked in films like Silver Linings Playbook, The Big Sick and Bend It Like Beckham, along with shows like New Amsterdam and Mrs Wilson. Up next, he has the sports drama Vijay 69 and The Signature in the pipeline, along with his second directorial Tanvi The Great.

