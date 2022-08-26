Anubhav-Varsha marital discord: Orissa High Court defers hearing of Actress’ plea

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has deferred the hearing of a petition filed by Ollywood actress Varsha Priyadarshini challenging the order of the Cuttack Family Court on further recording of statement of her actor-turned-politician husband Anubhav Mohanty.

The next hearing of the petition will be held in the High Court on August 30.

Earlier, Varsha had filed a petition in Cuttack Family Court seeking further recording of statement of Anubhav. However, the Family Court had quashed Varsha’s petition on August 16 stating that Anubhav’s statement has already been recorded.

Subsequently, Varsha approached the Orissa High Court and filed a fresh petition challenging the Family Court’s order.