Cuttack: A family court here on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 each on Ollywood’s star couple, Anubhav Mohanty and his estranged wife Varsha Priyadarshini.

The court slapped fines on the estranged couple for delaying court proceedings in the marital discord case.

The court, however, accepted petitions filed by both Anubhav and Varsha for modification in the marriage venue and witness hearing.