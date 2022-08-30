Anubhav-Varsha marital discord: Actress to vacate in-laws’ house in 30 days

Cuttack: In a fresh development in the ongoing marital discord between star couple of Ollywood, Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty and Varsha Priyadarshini, the actress on Tuesday informed the Cuttack district-judge court that she would vacate her in-law’s house within a month.

While hearing a petition filed by the Parliamentarian on June 2, the SDJM court directed Varsha to vacate Anubhav’s parental home at Cuttack Nandi Sahi.

However, challenging the order, Varsha approached the Cuttack District Judge Court which ordered an interim stay on SDJM Court’s order.

On Tuesday, Varsha filed a memo and informed the District Judge Court to vacate her husband’s house in 30 days.

Earlier, the SDJM court had also asked Anubhav to pay a sum of Rs 30,000 on or before the 10th of every month to Varsha for her rented accommodation.

Besides, the court set two months deadline for Varsha to leave the house after receiving the first financial assistance. However, the case came to an end as Varsha voluntarily informed the District Judge Court to vacate her in-laws’ house through a memo.