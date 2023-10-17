Anubhav-Varsha divorce case | Orissa High Court issues notice to actress

Bhubaneswar: Orissa High Court issued notice to actress Varsha Priyadarshini while hearing a fresh petition filed by her husband Anubhav Mohanty challenging ruling of Cuttack family court. The HC has asked family court to submit record related to the case; next hearing on November 9.

Notably, the Kendrapara MP has moved the Orissa High Court challenging the verdict of Family Court, Cuttack.

The Family Court had on September 22 rejected Mohanty’s divorce petition. It had also rejected the plea for restitution of conjugal rights filed by Varsha.

Mohanty yesterday filed a petition with the High Court seeking divorce from Varsha.