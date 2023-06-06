Anubhav-Starrer ‘Love in London’ May Get New Release Date

Bhubaneswar: The much-anticipated upcoming Odia movie ‘Love In London’ starring Superstar Anubhav Mohanty, which was slated for release on the 9th of June on the occasion of ‘Raja’ festival, may get a new release date as the Actor-MP has urged the makers to postpone the film’s release date to the 13th of June in solidarity with the horrific train accident at Bahanaga in Balasore that occurred on June 2.

In a letter to the producers of ‘Love In London’, Anubhav to postpone the release date from this 9th of June’ 2023 to the 13th of June’ 2023 as an expression of respect towards the emotions of people of Odisha who witnessed immeasurable pain because of the tragic train crash.

“Hope this feeling of mine doesn’t hurt my fans and Odia film lovers. I’m waiting for the Producers’ reply to my letter. May Mahaprabhu Bless All..Jai Jagannath..,” Anubahv wrote on Twitter and also put the letter he has written to the producers of ‘Love In London’.

Here’s the post:

Odisha has witnessed immeasurable pain because of the tragic train crash. Through this letter, I have requested respected Producers of my movie “Love In London” to postpone the release date from this 9th of June’ 2023 to the 13th of June’ 2023 as an expression of respect towards… pic.twitter.com/U4Iy9cnglx — Anubhav Mohanty (@AnubhavMohanty_) June 6, 2023

Though the actor has appealed to postpone the film’s release, the producers are yet to respond.

Love in London is a romantic action thriller featuring Anubhav Mohanty (Prem), Swapna Priyadarsini (Sophie), Somya Sachdeva(Shweta). The film is mostly shot in London and the interior parts of Odisha. It is directed by Tapas Sargharia. The choreographer is Girish Mohanty.

The film ‘Love in London’ also marks Ollywood superstar Anubhav Mohanty’s comeback to the silver screen after a 4-year-long gap.