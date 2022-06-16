Anubhav Moves ED Seeking Probe Against Estranged Wife Varsha For Identity Fraud, Tax Evasion

Cuttack: Actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty has moved to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), seeking a probe into his estranged wife Varsha Priyadarshini’s multiple identities and tax evasion.

In his letter (dated June 7) to the ED Joint Director, Bhubaneswar zonal office, the Kendrapara MP has alleged that his wife, actress-social worker Varsha Priyadarshini has multiple alias like Varsha Priyadarshini Sahoo or Barsha Priyadahshanee Sahu or Barsha Priyadarshini Sahoo etc and has not been paying tax or paying minimal tax by manipulating figures or evading taxes despite having different sources of income.

Anubhav alleged that Varsha’s name, middle name and surname appear differently in her Passport, Aadhar card and PAN card and the same variation in the spellings was also found in her different bank accounts. The actor alleged that such variation in name was probably done to avoid and evade income tax. He noted that one account of the same bank has seen changes in the spelling of the name for not less than 5-6 times.

Further, Anubhav said that Varsha admitted in her affidavit in a legal matter, which is subjudice, that she incurred a loss of about 13 crores in her 6 years of marriage with an average earning of Rs 20 lakh per movie. “This clearly points out that she had been earning something equal to that before marriage and also and must have paid income tax on an average earning of more than Rs 2 core every year doing 10 movies per year even before her marriage that is year 2014!”, the MP said.

The Kendrapada MP questioned if Varsha can provide proof of having paid the income tax on all her earnings during all the preceding years of her marriage.

Besides, Anubhav, in the letter, raised questions about the functioning and registration of “Sammanita”, the charitable organisation of Varsha Priyadarshini. Levelling further allegations, he said, “The source of income or funding of the NGO is not known… Whether the accounts are audited or not is not known… In all probability, she is diverting all her black money earned through other or unknown sources into the NGO in order to convert them into white”.

Not only this, but Anubhav also went on to mention about their wedding and said that Varsha’s mother Deepa Sahoo had claimed to have gifted a silver coin to each of the 2000 guests (Baratis) who attended the marriage and she spent around Rs.50 lakh for the same. Anubhav also asked if Varsha’s mother can provide proof of the withdrawals or borrowings of cash that she spent on her daughter’s wedding. He urged the ED for thorough probe into the allegations to uncover truth.

While Anubhav has been resorting to Social Media posts to unravel the truth behind the disputes with estranged wife Varsha, the latter keeps lodging FIRs against the former alleging that he was indulging in character assassination by sharing baseless information.

The actress alleged that Anubhav is tarnishing her image when the divorce matter is sub judice. On July 6, 2020, Anubhav filed a divorce suit in Patiala House Court in Delhi. On March 5, 2021, the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the case to the family court in Cuttack where it is still going on. Recently, Anubhav uploaded two videos on social media claiming that his life and the future of his family turned dark because of love and affected his political career. In the second video, he held Varsha responsible for the marital dispute and begged Varsha to divorce him. Anubhav also came forward for an interview with an Odia news portal while Varsha is still tight-lipped on the marital discord case and other related incidents.